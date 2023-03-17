Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

