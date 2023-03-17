UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

