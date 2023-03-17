Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

