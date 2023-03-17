VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 160,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.60 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.74.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

