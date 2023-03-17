Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 4,912 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average is $178.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 294,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,937,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

