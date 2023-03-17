VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after buying an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

