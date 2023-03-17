VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.65 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

