Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $302.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

