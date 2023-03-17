Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Major Shareholder Buys $1,618,200.00 in Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,366,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sababa Holdings Free Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sababa Holdings Free Llc acquired 1,900,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of FREE opened at $2.95 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 185.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 31.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 518,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 125,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

