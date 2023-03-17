William Blair Downgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Market Perform

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

