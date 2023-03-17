William Blair Downgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Market Perform

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
American Public Education Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $24.02.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
