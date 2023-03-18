10,475 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $667.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker bought 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

