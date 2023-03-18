10,555 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

