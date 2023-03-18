10,940 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

