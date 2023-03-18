10,940 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.