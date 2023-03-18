12,083 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,657,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 85,764 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

PLTR stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

