1,226 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

PXD stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.