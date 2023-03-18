15,790 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

