16,950 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 395,670 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

