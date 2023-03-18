17,600 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $320.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.03 and a 200 day moving average of $344.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

