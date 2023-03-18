17,716 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,700,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 103,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.09 million, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

