2,262 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

