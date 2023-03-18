25,350 Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ FRG opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $794.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is -126.26%.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.