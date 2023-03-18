2,590 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $112.48 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

