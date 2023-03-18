2,709 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

