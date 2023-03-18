3,202 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $97.52.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

