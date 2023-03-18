3,791 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

