3,994 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.