4,793 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

