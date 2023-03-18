67,150 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

