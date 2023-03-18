Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

About Acadia Healthcare

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

