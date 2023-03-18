Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

