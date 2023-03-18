Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.45. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 66,841 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,533,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
