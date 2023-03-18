AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.28

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.28 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.40). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.40), with a volume of 67,057 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50. The stock has a market cap of £49.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,158.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.28.

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. AdEPT Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -588.24%.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

