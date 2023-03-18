Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 411.44% from the company’s current price.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.