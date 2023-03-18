Adobe’s (ADBE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.24 and its 200-day moving average is $334.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.