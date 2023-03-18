Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $119.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $117.89 and a 52-week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

