Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

