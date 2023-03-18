Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.