Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.