Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of AGLE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
