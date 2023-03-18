Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,548,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Africa Oil from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.27. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Africa Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

(Get Rating)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.