Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,548,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Africa Oil from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.27. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.
Africa Oil Announces Dividend
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Oil (AOIFF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.