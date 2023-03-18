African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Holdings Reduced by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,191 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGAC opened at $10.23 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

African Gold Acquisition Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

