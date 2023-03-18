Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Agenus Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agenus by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agenus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.