Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.58

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.58 and traded as high as C$70.30. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$69.81, with a volume of 4,110,068 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.73.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,580 shares of company stock worth $2,628,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.