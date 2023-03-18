AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) PT Lowered to $2.00

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

