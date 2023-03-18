AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.99 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Further Reading

