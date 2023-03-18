Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.6 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.