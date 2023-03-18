Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of ALLO opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $793.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

