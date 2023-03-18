Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 3.9%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.30). 825,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,008,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.26).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £748.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3,566.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rosalind Singleton bought 20,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,921.92 ($24,280.22). In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rosalind Singleton bought 20,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,921.92 ($24,280.22). Also, insider Sehat Sutardja bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £1,092,000 ($1,330,895.80). Insiders purchased a total of 2,234,538 shares of company stock worth $207,588,551 over the last three months. 50.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

