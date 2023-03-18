Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 668,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

ASPS stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

