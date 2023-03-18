Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47). Approximately 47,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 132,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

Amaroq Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of £101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.91.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

