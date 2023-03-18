Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,509 shares of company stock worth $4,286,857. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.81 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.