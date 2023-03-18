American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

AHOTF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

